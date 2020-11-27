Developer successfully virtualizes ARM Windows on Apple Silicon

A developer has successfully been able to virtualize the ARM version of Windows on Apple Silicon using the QEMU virtualizer.
Apple’s M1 MacBooks have proved their worth when it comes to performance and battery efficiency. But, since these run on a custom ARM chip, it’s not yet possible to install, dual boot, or emulate Windows; which is in popular demand.
Developer Alexander Graf, however, took to Twitter today to share his achievement: successfully being able to virtualize ARM Windows on Apple Silicon.
Nothing too surprising, of course, but the real barrier to Windows on ARM running on M1-equipped Macs is not running Windows on M1 Macs, but Microsoft actually making the ARM version of Windows available for this very purpose.
Microsoft not making the ARM version of Windows available for this very purpose would be unfortunate if the ARM version of Windows had a purpose in life in general. There are no win32/win64 apps on Windows on ARM, which basically means the ARM version of Windows is “Windows without WIndows compatibility”. Mind you, Windows on ARM does have a secret win32/win64 stack, but only for Microsoft Office, which is available as a native app in Macs. Users wanting to run win32/win64 apps on ARM Macs are out of luck.
Windows on ARM has a virtualisation layer for x86 apps.
It does? I thought it was under development. I mean x86 and x64 emulation.
And even then, I don’t want to be stuck emulating x86 or x64 forever, they should allow us to compile win32 and win64 for ARM, since the stack is there anyway for their own Microsoft Office. Once most apps would have been recompiled, I ‘d consider Windows ARM useful.
Am I correct that Microsoft doesn’t want this sort of thing to work? If so, this might be the new thing that hackintosh makers will do now.