Qualcomm details the Snapdragon 888: 3rd gen 5G & Cortex-X1 on 5nm

The new CPU configuration gives the new SoC a good uplift in performance, although it’s admittedly less of a jump than I had hoped for this generation of Cortex-X1 designs, and I do think Qualcomm won’t be able to retain the performance crown for this generation of Android-SoCs, with the performance gap against Apple’s SoCs also narrowing less than we had hoped for.
On the GPU side, the new 35% performance uplift is extremely impressive. If Qualcomm is really able to maintain similar power figures this generation, it should allow the Snapdragon 888 to retake the performance crown in mobile, and actually retain it for the majority of 2021.
At this point it feels like we’re far beyond the point of diminishing returns for smartphones, but with ARM moving to general purpose computers, there’s still a lot of performance gains to be made. I want a Linux-based competitor to Apple’s M1-based Macs, as Linux is perfectly suited for architecture transitions like this.
Remember, this is still a prototype, and reaching a working product will take a lot of effort, and might counter some of the performance benefits. They would still need “all the other parts” of the SoC, and scale up to meet real demand.
So I would be cautiously optimistic.
Side note: An ARM engineer’s take on RISC-V instruction set: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=24958423 (Yes, I know conflict of interest, etc).