Working from home at 25MHz: You could do worse than a Quadra 700

I know all this because I remain a hopeless computer tinkerer who happened to come across a Quadra 700 around the start of 2020. Unlike my road test of the IIsi for Ars back in 2018, the Quadra 700 presented a tantalizing opportunity to really push the limits of early 90s desktop computing. Could this decades-old workhorse hold a candle to the multi-core behemoths of the 2020s? The IIsi turned out to be surprisingly capable; what about the Quadra 700 with its top-shelf early ‘90s specs?
The Quadra 700 is such an enticing machine. Clean, elegant, and capable for its time, I’d love to play around with one today.
I suppose if you leave security to some other benign network interface you might get some use from this sort of system, but otherwise the Apps and OS are grossly out of date and wide open to many attacks.
We have several old PowerMac g4 we keep for legacy / compatibility purposes, but they are air gaped because if not they are otherwise almost certainly super-spreaders!
This article was a nice glimpse in to what was and is still possible with what are now very modest processing and graphics power compared to todays machines. This leaves me wondering what would the design be for a minimally effective system today covering ordinary office tasks, watching video, and web use (sans bloat). I think this kind of article helps reveal how overblown most of our hardware and software is today. The thing about choosing components built to last is another interesting point as is, from a useability point of view, having a clutter free environment.