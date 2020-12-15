 Home > Linux > Linux kernel 5.10 LTS released

Linux kernel 5.10 LTS released

Linux 1 Comment

As expected, Linus Torvalds today officially released Linux 5.10. Besides being the last kernel release of 2020, this is a significant milestone in that it’s also a Long Term Support (LTS) kernel to be maintained for at least the next five years and also is a huge kernel update in general with many new features.

Linux 5.10 features new hardware support including early bring-up around Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics, a number of storage/file-system improvements, and more.

It will either trickle down to your distribution, or to the mainline repository you use.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2020-12-15 7:13 am
    p13.

    There are quite a few improvements for the pi4 as well, namely the vc4 oss stuff has been mainlined now. Proper hardware acceleration at last?

    One can only hope.

Leave a Reply