Linux kernel 5.10 LTS released

As expected, Linus Torvalds today officially released Linux 5.10. Besides being the last kernel release of 2020, this is a significant milestone in that it’s also a Long Term Support (LTS) kernel to be maintained for at least the next five years and also is a huge kernel update in general with many new features.
Linux 5.10 features new hardware support including early bring-up around Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics, a number of storage/file-system improvements, and more.
It will either trickle down to your distribution, or to the mainline repository you use.
There are quite a few improvements for the pi4 as well, namely the vc4 oss stuff has been mainlined now. Proper hardware acceleration at last?
One can only hope.