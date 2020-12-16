GTK 4.0 released

It is impossible to summarize 4 years of development in a single post. We’ve written detailed articles about many of the new things in this release over the past year: Data transfers, Event controllers, Layout managers, Render nodes, Media playback, Scalable lists, Shaders, Accessibility.
GTK is the backbone of virtually everything I do on my computers – I run GTK desktops – and I know I’m far from the only one. The benefits and improvements of a new release of this toolkit will find their way to all of the major GTK desktops, and this is the first major step in that proces.