GTK 4.0 released

GTK 4.0 has been released.

It is impossible to summarize 4 years of development in a single post. We’ve written detailed articles about many of the new things in this release over the past year: Data transfersEvent controllersLayout managersRender nodesMedia playbackScalable listsShadersAccessibility.

GTK is the backbone of virtually everything I do on my computers – I run GTK desktops – and I know I’m far from the only one. The benefits and improvements of a new release of this toolkit will find their way to all of the major GTK desktops, and this is the first major step in that proces.

