Redox OS 0.6.0 released

A number of new projects have been introduced during this release cycle, and many improvements have been landed. Very many bugs have been squashed. This list is an extreme over-simplification of the thousands of commits done since the last release. Hopefully, releases will happen more often so this is not always the case.
• rmm, a complete rewrite of the kernel memory manager. This has eliminated kernel memory leaks, which became quite an issue with the previous memory manager. Additionally, multi-core support is far more stable.
• Much of the work of RSoC, sponsored by donations to Redox OS, has been integrated into this new release. This includes work on ptrace, strace, gdb, disk partitioning, logging, io_uring, and more.
• relibc has seen a large amount of work, culminating in improvements for anything that depends on it (i.e. everything in userspace).
Redox is a UNIX-like operating system written in Rust, running on a microkernel.
From what I can tell, Redox isn’t a microkernel in the strict sense because it has a Unix API subset including a VFS implemented as primitive system calls in the kernel. It’s more akin to a Plan 9-style atypical monolithic kernel. If it had the Unix API subset implemented as a colocated server accessed through messages rather than primitives (like QNX) I would say it could be considered a (not quite pure) microkernel, but Unix-like API primitives disqualify a kernel from being a microkernel as far as I’m concerned.
However, in practical terms I guess there isn’t a whole lot of difference when it comes to single-personality Unix-like microkernel and near-microkernel OSes whether the core Unix functionality is built into the main kernel as primitives, is implemented as a colocated server, or runs as a separate process (although running it in a separate process may make certain types of attacks slightly harder).