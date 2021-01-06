WhatsApp gives users an ultimatum: share data with Facebook or stop using the app

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messenger that claims to have privacy coded into its DNA, is giving its 2 billion plus users an ultimatum: agree to share their personal data with the social network or delete their accounts.
The requirement is being delivered through an in-app alert directing users to agree to sweeping changes in the WhatsApp terms of service. Those who don’t accept the revamped privacy policy by February 8 will no longer be able to use the app.
I pretty much have no choice but to accept. Everybody uses WhatsApp – it’s so entrenched in dutch society the app itself has become a verb. Opting out means making it a lot more difficult to talk with my friends, which is already difficult enough considering I live in Sweden now.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: crucial communication protocols – of which WhatsApp is one in many countries – must be open and free to be implemented by anyone. It’s pure insanity to me that important lines of communication are left to faceless corporations on the other side of the world.
Thom Holwerda,
I understand this predicament all too well. Some of us have been extremely vocal against this mass consolidation of power at the hands of oligopolies and I keep hammering on about the importance of federated networks. Yet most people just don’t listen, don’t care, and don’t act. It’s this apathy by the masses that gives the huge corporations power over the rest of us. You really should not accept it out of principal if your principals are to mean anything, but facebook fully expects you and everyone else to fall in line anyways. And here’s the thing is they are almost certainly right.
Yeah, I use it a lot but I’ll be deleting it before this comes into effect. Will just have to find different ways of communicating, or just accept that the communications weren’t that important in the first place.
The very nature of the service is now gone, i see no reason to stay. I am moving my international texting to Signal. Friends are notified and my new WhatsApp status is “Gone to Signal”. I am confident my friends will follow. Thom, I encourage you to do the same as movements need to start somewhere.