Windows Package Manager getting an uninstall option very soon

That Windows Package Manager exists at all is a big step forward, but while the service is in preview it is rather limited. At present you can use it to find and install software but removing it has to be done the old fashioned way. And who wants to do that?
Finally, though, that is about to change, according to these tweets from Demitrius Nelon, a member of the Windows Package Manager team.
Yes, I know it’s a preview and all that, but a package manager that cannot uninstall packages isn’t really a package manager at all, now is it?