Google to stop using your web browsing behaviour for targeted ads

Huge news from Google, who announced today that they are going to stop using your web browsing behaviour to display targeted advertisements.
It’s difficult to conceive of the internet we know today — with information on every topic, in every language, at the fingertips of billions of people — without advertising as its economic foundation. But as our industry has strived to deliver relevant ads to consumers across the web, it has created a proliferation of individual user data across thousands of companies, typically gathered through third-party cookies. This has led to an erosion of trust: In fact, 72% of people feel that almost all of what they do online is being tracked by advertisers, technology firms or other companies, and 81% say that the potential risks they face because of data collection outweigh the benefits, according to a study by Pew Research Center. If digital advertising doesn’t evolve to address the growing concerns people have about their privacy and how their personal identity is being used, we risk the future of the free and open web.
That’s why last year Chrome announced its intent to remove support for third-party cookies, and why we’ve been working with the broader industry on the Privacy Sandbox to build innovations that protect anonymity while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers. Even so, we continue to get questions about whether Google will join others in the ad tech industry who plan to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers. Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.
This is a big step that will have massive consequences for the advertisement industry as a whole, but at the same time, companies do not just give up on revenue streams without having alternatives ready. My hunch would be that Google has become so big and collects data from so many other sources, that it simply doesn’t need your web browsing behaviour and third-party cookies to sell targeted ads effectively.
There is not need to look for ulterior motives. Reducing complexity is usually a net benefit, and removing inter-product dependencies is a good way to achieve this.
Also, if you can achieve same or similar performance with less data; you not only save on resource costs, but things run faster, and of course this is good for users. Why not do it, if possible, then?
sukru,
Tracking cookies are super easy, barely an inconvenience.
As for motives, I would guess it has to do with competitors and politicians portraying google as the bad guys on privacy, which they kind of are.