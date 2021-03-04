Flutter 2 is coming with support for Windows and macOS, foldables, and a ton more

The great unicorn of software development is to have one language and framework that enables devs to code an app once and run it on any operating system and any type of device. Flutter has been aiming to do this since its inception, and today it gets quite a bit closer to that goal with the announcement of Flutter 2. The latest major update brings major enhancements for mobile platforms, adds support to desktop, and massively extends its capabilities on the web — among other things.
Does anyone here have experience with Flutter? It seems like it’s gaining some steam judging by the increase in news stories about it recently.