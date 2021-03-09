Chromebooks and Chrome OS turn ten

Chromebooks launched 10 years ago with a vision to rethink computing by designing a secure, easy-to-use laptop that becomes faster and more intelligent over time. As more and more people began using devices running Chrome OS, we evolved and expanded the platform to meet their diverse needs.
Today, Chrome OS devices do everything from helping people get things done to entertaining them while they unwind. But we want to do more to provide a powerfully simple computing experience to the millions of people who use Chromebooks. We’re celebrating 10 years of Chromebooks with plenty of new features to bring our vision to life.
It’s hard to imagine it’s already been ten years. Chromebooks are definitely a big success, and I’d love to finally sit down and properly review a Chromebook. I’ve barely even used one, and I want to know what it’s really like to live in a always-online world.
I use one everyday, using the chrome and linux container (almost) everyday and some android apps multiple times a week. It is without a doubt the machine I use the most and have the least amount of work to keep up to date. I would certainly recommend to try one out.
When I bought mine I had a minimum of 3,5 years of updates if I remember correctly. Now, after more than 4 years of ownership I still am sure I get updates until June 24, so still more than 3 years from now! Updates are so easy, only a reboot from time to time, which takes less than a minute on my machine, that is including starting the linux container back up..
For me it is a versatile machine that can be used for most tasks, certainly since you can use the linux container to install all kinds of applications.