Chromebooks will get 10 years of automatic updates

Security is our number one priority. Chromebooks get automatic updates every four weeks that make your laptop more secure and help it last longer. And starting next year, we’re extending those automatic updates so your Chromebook gets enhanced security, stability and features for 10 years after the platform was released.
A platform is a series of components that are designed to work together — something a manufacturer selects for any given Chromebook. To ensure compatibility with our updates, we work with all the component manufacturers within a platform (for things like the processor and Wi-Fi) to develop and test the software on every single Chromebook.
Starting in 2024, if you have Chromebooks that were released from 2021 onwards, you’ll automatically get 10 years of updates. For Chromebooks released before 2021 and already in use, users and IT admins will have the option to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform’s release (after they receive their last automatic update).
A good thing… Without any additional strings other than are already attached to a Chromebook? This can’t be.
In all seriousness, ten years of updates for laptops that are often quite cheap and disposable is simply good news, and ensures that Chromebooks can be passed on for longer than they could before.
I have watched Google lose interest in far to many products to think they will honour 10 years of genuine support. The devil will be in what gets 10 years of updates? Just the browser? The whole OS? The ecosystem and associated services? How often can you expect updates?
I expect come a few years those laptops will be dead weights but still getting an update every few months pushed out for critical bugs