LG is crammings ads everywhere it can on its TVs

This afternoon, I was updating the streaming apps on my 2020 LG CX OLED TV, something I do from time to time, but today was different. Out of nowhere, I saw (and heard) an ad for Ace Hardware start playing in the lower-left corner. It autoplayed with sound without any action on my part.
Now I’m fully aware that it’s not unusual to see ads placed around a TV’s home screen or main menu. LG, Samsung, Roku, Vizio, and others are all in on this game. We live in an era when smart TVs can automatically recognize what you’re watching, and TV makers are building nice ad businesses for themselves with all of the data that gets funneled in.
But this felt pretty egregious even by today’s standards. A random, full-on commercial just popping up in LG’s app store? Is there no escape from this stuff? We’re just going to cram ads into every corner of a TV’s software, huh? Imagine if an autoplay ad started up while you were updating the apps on your smartphone.
People want cheap TVs, so people get cheap TVs – warts and all. Someone should set up a website and list TVs that are “safe to buy” and do not contain or display any ads. Of course, this still doesn’t solve the issue of “smart” TVs being security nightmares, but it’d be a step.
These are not “cheap” TVs. “2020 LG CX OLED TV” is cited $1,499 and up.
This is LG trying to double-dip into customers’ pockets. If I buy a “sponsored” Kindle for example, I expect ads on the lockscreen. That is part of the deal. However if I buy a premium device, and see ads, then it becomes a deal breaker.
However deals have been known to be broken for a long time.
Originally Cable TV channels were supposed to be paid by subscriber revenue. Now all of them have ads, and only a few “premium” ones (like HBO) are ad free.
Even Netflix touted adding ads in their service:
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/01/09/new-survey-suggests-netflix-really-should-consider.aspx
That’s a lot of money, but it’s still cheap if you look at how much OLED TVs like that cost only a few years ago. This is how they bring down that cost way, way faster than they would otherwise.