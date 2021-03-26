Linus Torvalds weighs in on Rust language in the Linux kernel

Although we don’t expect to see a full implementation of the Linux kernel in Rust anytime soon, this early work on integrating Rust code into the kernel’s C infrastructure is likely to be very important.
Both Microsoft and the Linux community agree that two-thirds or more of security vulnerabilities stem from memory-safety issues. As software complexity continues to increase, making it safer to write in the first place will become more and more important.
Torvalds’ pragmatism is one of the key reasons for Linux’ success, and I have no doubt his position and opinions on Rust in the Linux kernel will turn out to be the right ones.
Thom Holwerda,
Honestly I think it could be better to purpose-build a fortified OS from scratch without roping in legacy C and without having to compromise the design in order to have backwards compatibility. I get the feeling that even Linus himself knows that Linux’s legacy bloat holds back change. But I’m also aware that a brand new replacement has virtually no chance of actually happening regardless of merit. Linux’s largest assets over other competing FOSS operating systems these days is widespread support, drivers, mindshare with critical mass, software, etc – things that nobody including myself want to throw away. Users have repeatedly shown a preference to incremental changes to patch up what they have and they’re not keen on starting over, which is understandable. At the same time though it keeps us rooted to very old decisions made decades ago, which isn’t necessarily our best course forward.
