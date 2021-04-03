Most loved programming language Rust sparks privacy concerns

Rust developers have repeatedly raised concerned about an unaddressed privacy issue over the last few years.
Rust has rapidly gained momentum among developers, for its focus on performance, safety, safe concurrency, and for having a similar syntax to C++.
StackOverflow’s 2020 developer survey ranked Rust first among the “most loved programming languages.”
However, for the longest time developers have been bothered by their production builds leaking potentially sensitive debug information.
I’ll leave this one for you folks to figure out, but from a layman’s perspective, it looks like a really dumb thing to keep paths from the developer’s machine like this in compiled binaries? At least after countless years, the Rust developers seem committed to fixing it, finally.
I’ve had my eye on Rust for a while. I’m looking forward to its continued maturation, and this looks like an important step along the way.