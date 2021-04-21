GUI app support is now available for the Windows Subsystem for Linux

WSL lets you run a Linux environment, and up until this point has focused on enabling command line tools utilities and applications. GUI app support now lets you use your favorite Linux GUI applications as well. WSL is used in a wide variety of applications, workloads, and use cases, so ultimately, it’s up to you on what you’d like to use GUI app support for.
Useful for developers who target multiple platforms.
If you are not on the dev channel, I could recommend “MobaXTerm”, which includes an bundles X11 server.
Or you can always use the Cygwin X11 server, but it requires a bit more hands on maintenance: https://x.cygwin.com/