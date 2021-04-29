Microsoft announces Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1)

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update has been finalized and Build 19043.928 is likely to be the release candidate. Unsurprisingly, May 2021 Update will begin rolling out to millions of users around the world in May, and it will ship with a few minor improvements, mostly for enterprise customers.
Microsoft has officially named the version 21H1 update as “May 2021 Update” and published the final bits in the Release Preview Channel.
I wish Microsoft would rethink its obtuse versioning and naming scheme for windows, because none of this makes any sense to me anymore. This is a small update, and mostly focused on remote work scenarios in the enterprise.
Brought to you by the company whose flagship product was first branded using version numbers (1.0-3.x) before going to release years (9x) before going to arbitrary names (Me-Vista) before going back to version numbers (7-8.1) before settling on something mimicking Apple’s long-running and recently retired “no number higher than 10” naming convention only far more confusing (in typical Softie fashion).
Also the same company whose other major brand went from Product -> Product 360 -> Product One -> Product Series A/B/C.
It’s no secret that Microsoft’s product branding has always been atrocious, being a company that is infamous for having no taste.