Microsoft and Apple wage war on gadget fight-to-repair laws

One reason these legislative efforts have failed is the opposition, which happens to sell boatloads of new devices every year. Microsoft’s top lawyer advocated against a repair bill in its home state. Lobbyists for Google and Amazon.com Inc. swooped into Colorado this year to help quash a proposal. Trade groups representing Apple Inc. successfully buried a version in Nevada. Telecoms, home appliance firms and medical companies also opposed the measures, but few have the lobbying muscle and cash of these technology giants. While tech companies face high-profile scrutiny in Washington, they quietly wield power in statehouses to shape public policy and stamp out unwelcome laws. Tech companies argue that right-to-repair laws would let pirates rip off intellectual property and expose consumers to security risks. In several statehouses, lobbyists told lawmakers that unauthorized repair shops could damage batteries on devices, posing a threat of spontaneous combustion.
What’s good enough for the car industry, is more than good enough for these glorified toaster makers. Cars are basically murder weapons we kind of screwed ourselves into being reliant on, but Apple and Microsoft make complicated toasters that you need to really screw up in order to hurt anyone with. Computer and device makers must be forced to make parts and schematics available to any independent repair shop, just like car makers have to do.
So many perfectly capable devices end up in dangerous, toxic landfills in 3rd world countries simply because Apple, Microsoft, and other toaster makers want to increase their bottom line. It’s disgusting behaviour, especially with how sanctimonious they are about protecting the environment and hugging baby seals.
Of course none of this is news to anyone in the industry. It’s always the same story: the common man fighting for the right to repair against multinational giants with enough lawyers and lobbyists to block them in virtually every jurisdiction that tries to solve the problem.
Apple and microsoft even fought the “Fair Repair Act”, which was being pushed by farmers in Nebraska who’ve become desperate because they cannot repair their farm equipment.
“Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors Because of a Repair Ban”
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPYy_g8NzmI
PR puts on a friendly face, but what they are doing behind the scenes is downright evil. For better or worse, big business usually overpowers the little guys, both in the legislative process as well as in court.