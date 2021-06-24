Microsoft unveils Windows 11

At an online event today, Microsoft officially announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 comes with several new features and improvements for end users. Microsoft highlighted the below features during the event today.
Aside from the visual nip and tuck that we were already aware of, there’s a new Windows Store experience, a shift to a yearly update schedule, lots of new features for gaming, and the biggest new feature of all: Android applications are coming to Windows.
Android applications on Windows have a few asterisks, though, the biggest of which is that Microsoft is collaborating with Amazon on bringing Android applications to Windows – after installing or upgrading to Windows 11, you first have to install the Amazon App Store from within the Windows Store, after which you can install Android applications, but only those found in the Amazon App Store. There’s no Google Play Store here, and no Google Play Services. My guess is that Google wasn’t going to play ball on this one, so Microsoft had to settle for this.
Microsoft also showed off a revamped Settings app, redesigned versions of Notepad and Paint, and teased a UI overhaul for Windows Explorer, merely replacing its ribbon with a few buttons, so there’s no truly new, improved Explorer here. There’s more, but these are definitely the highlights.
Windows 11 will come out later this year, and will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. The hardware requirements are roughly the same as Windows 10.
Microsoft just obsoleted my laptop. I have a hardware TPM 1.2 (which some websites say is the hard floor for Windows 11) so it scrapes by. Everything else is fine but my laptop graphics only goes to DirectX 11. I was lucky to get that and CPU security updates as my latop was going out of support. Windows 11 just consigned my computer to the bin. Thanks for nothing Microsoft.
I know all the reasons and excuses but there is no need for this. I’m not made of money and am not buying a new computer just to keep Microsoft happy. What I have is perfectly serviceable for business class software and even older games, and newer games work with an eGPU. I have no need to buy another one until the one I have wears out and that could be years away. A new laptop adds nothing. I cannot type faster. More eyecandy isn’t going to improve my experience. I don’t download warez or click on links in random emails so Microsoft telling me what to do and heaping extra costs on me because they want to nanny corporates and kids is not going down very well. I hope Microsoft choke on it.
Most of my applications are cross platform so moving to Linux is possible. I only have a few which need Windows and most probably all of those run in Wine. God I hate them. That’s going to be hours of work for no reason other than corporate bullying.
Actually I think TPM 2.0 is the floor. I’m sure Server will be exempt (at least, I hope so). I think they are pushing both consumers and enterprises to upgrade their hardware in the same way Apple does. I’m honestly split on this, in some ways it is good but I hope they can both get their act together with regards to recycling old hardware so it doesn’t cause environmental problems.
I read there is a hard floor and a soft floor. I checked and my computer is running DirextX 12 but the driver is DirextX 11 and very unlikely to get an update.
No I don’t think its Microsofts place to force people to update old hardware like this. There’s limits and Windows 11 is just too savage. One reason why I don’t buy Apple is the forced obsolecence. I’m also not tolerating other people going rah rah when it comes to my money. I already caught on Anandtech a few days ago some doubtless young hipster with a shiny new laptop cheering on obsoleting older hardware. I’d rather people didn’t volunteer others hardware for the bin.
I also don’t owe Microsoft a living, nor Intel or any other IHV. I hope there is a real backlash over this.
I look after my stuff and was anticipating at least another 10 years use. I have a duplicate spare as well so this is an even bigger annoyance.
We were just talking about trimming legacy Windows feature here a short while ago, and this came up.
I read that TPM1.2 is the hard floor, but will give some sort of warning. So your computer could be fine.
The problem is, Windows almost never dropped working hardware. They even allowed installing Windows Vista on clearly inferior setups, and making this switch all of a sudden is a large step.
And it is not only the hardware requirements. You will need an Internet connection + Microsoft account for the Home version.