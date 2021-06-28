One example of this was the parallel universe of FireWire hubs. If you think of FireWire as “a big USB” then a hub wouldn’t seem so strange, but FireWire was actually meant to replace SCSI. SCSI and FireWire are peer-to-peer: any device on the bus can talk to any other device, unlike USB where each bus has at most one host and the host does all the initiation of data transfer. (USB On-The-Go still has one host and one host only; it just allows certain devices like your mobile phone to swing both ways.) The point-to-point capabilities of USB 3 notwithstanding, a USB hub has one upstream port for the host and multiple downstream ports for the devices. A FireWire hub, however, is like getting a longer internal SCSI cable; more devices simply exist on the same bus. Connecting multiple FireWire hubs just makes a bigger bus because all the ports are the same.
Everything you ever wanted to know about FireWire hubs, with lots of examples.
Firewire was pretty much impossible on a PC.
I remember searching for an external HDD solution during the eSATA days., The USB 3 was new and unreliable, and eSATA was (usually) limited to SATA 2 speeds.
However even after spending time searching for it, I could not find a good motherboard with built in Firewire ports. And Firewire add-in cards had all sorts of issues mentioned on their Amazon product pages, which led me to stay away from this technology.
For some reason PC manufacturers were never on board with this technology. Even during the times of USB2 where ExpressCard was the only viable option for high speed laptop expansions, I don’t remember seeing them often. They stayed primarily a Mac option.
(I actually had one such port… on my sound blaster card, which only worked with other audio devices).