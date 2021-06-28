Microsoft confirms TPM 2.0 is a hard floor for Windows 11

Microsoft has published a blog post, trying to dispel some of the confusion around Windows 11’s system requirements. First and foremost, the company makes it clear that TPM 2.0 and 8th generation Intel and 2nd generation Ryzen are hard floors. Microsoft adds that based on the feedback during Windows 11’s testing process, support for 7th generation Intel and 1st generation Ryzen processors might be added.
Using the principles above, we are confident that devices running on Intel 8th generation processors and AMD Zen 2 as well as Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series will meet our principles around security and reliability and minimum system requirements for Windows 11. As we release to Windows Insiders and partner with our OEMs, we will test to identify devices running on Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles.
There are ways around these hard floors, through registry hacks and custom Windows 11 ISOs, but updates might break those, and who knows if Microsoft will plug those holes.
There were also workarounds for required Microsoft accounts on recent Windows 10 installs.
But each iteration has made it worse. Even on machines where I only had local accounts, and used the internal reset option to clean up Windows, it almost forced me to use an online account during the reinstall process.
Same with “recovery questions”, which I could not find a workaround (except of course mashing the keyboard for random strings).
I am pretty sure, any workaround that is available today, will soon be patched in the 2022H1 or whatever the naming convention of Windows 11 will be.
I have TPM 1.2 and that is good enough for lazy logging on with full disc encryption to stop any opportunist snooping and that’s all I need it for. Yes I know about the theoretical hacks and exploits but I doubt anyone who might steal a laptop when my back is turned is going to go to those lengths to snoop on my data. It’s just not going to happen. The big joke is people who have TPM 2.0. Most have firmware versions not hardware like what I have and they had it switched off!
I’ve dusted off my Linux Mint 16GB USB stick and pleased to discover Rufus can set things up so it has a huge partition for persistence. I used Cinnamon before but am currently installing and updating Mate on this just to see what the experience is like. This is a precursor to re-installing Linux Mint on my computers. This is what happens when Microsoft try and send my perfectly usable and more than adequate hardware to the scrapheap. I don’t care about Microsoft’s security and reliability policy. I’m simply not spending the money to keep them or Intel happy.