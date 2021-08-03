ReactOS improves amd64 support

The latest ReactOS newsletter has been published.
Timo Kreuzer (tkreuzer) worked hard on various parts of the kernel and HAL, fixing issues here and there. Structured Exception Handling (SEH) support for the amd64 architecture was finished, various bugs around the kernel are fixed. A major issue with interrupt handling in HAL was also fixed in May, which finally allowed a semi-stable boot in a virtual environment.
There’s also work being done on support for multiple monitors, improved support for SMP, and more.