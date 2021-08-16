Debian 11.0 released

Speaking of Debian, there’s even bigger news than a new Debian GNU/Hurd release – Debian 11.0 is out and about!

This release contains over 11,294 new packages for a total count of 59,551 packages, along with a significant reduction of over 9,519 packages which were marked as obsolete and removed. 42,821 packages were updated and 5,434 packages remained unchanged.

As always, Debian release are big, and they are hugely important as they serve as the base for some of the most popular Linux distributions out there.