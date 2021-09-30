Apple’s fortress of secrecy is crumbling from the inside

Apple’s remote work struggle is emblematic of a deeper shift taking place inside the company. Since 1976, the tech giant has operated in largely the same way: executives make decisions about how the company will function, and employees either fall in line or leave. What choice do they have? Apple is currently worth $2 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world, as well as one of the most powerful.
Over the past few months, however, that culture has started to erode. As workers across the tech industry advocate for more power, Apple’s top-down management seems more out of touch than ever before. Now, a growing number of employees are organizing internally for change and speaking out about working conditions on Twitter.
Success tends to hide problems.
For a little while!
The modern corporate game seems to be get in and get out as quickly as possible, and make sure you are long gone and well remunerated before the shit hits the fan.
Subject to which characters you think are the heroes, Ayn Rand has a lot to answer for, sorry for the cynicism!
Success does hide lots of problems. In the UK post austerity post Brexit the utter mess the government is making of things has revealed corruption and mayhem as the wealth drained away to reveal the skeleton beneath the surface.