FyneDesk: an open source desktop environment in Go

The FyneDesk project is taking a fresh look at what it means to be a desktop environment. Using the same beautiful and user friendly graphics of the Fyne toolkit you will find it a great place to call home on your computer.
We also want to make it easy to update, add to or change your desktop just like you can with any other Open Source software. And so the design of our desktop project has put ease of learning and development in the centre of how we work. Now you can have the desktop of your dreams – and share the result for others as well.
That’s some flowery language, but look past it and there’s a number of very interesting projects here. The desktop environment itself seems a bit rough around the edges, but the underlying toolkit is quite fascinating – it’s not yet another Qt or GTK derivative, but instead completely new and written in Go. There’s a number of applications, too.
I’ve had a quick look and the basic ideas seem fairly clean although I would question their object model and how they go about things. I also wouldn’t have a desktop and mobile split so early on if at all. That’s really an application design or sometimes more properly a runtime decision. I don’t know anything about Go so can’t comment more but C/C++ are problematic as they are for lots of reasons.