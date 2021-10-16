 Home > In the News > Vienna museums open adult-only OnlyFans account to display nudes

More than a century after the artists of the Vienna Secession declared “to every age its art; to art its freedom”, the Austrian capital has found a new site for artistic expression free from censorship: the adults-only platform OnlyFans.

Vienna’s tourism board has started an account on OnlyFans – the only social network that permits depictions of nudity – in protest against platforms’ ongoing censorship of its art museums and galleries.

Censoring nude paintings from some of the greatest painters in human history is peak pearl-clutching.

