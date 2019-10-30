Computer files are going extinct

I love files. I love renaming them, moving them, sorting them, changing how they’re displayed in a folder, backing them up, uploading them to the internet, restoring them, copying them, and hey, even defragging them. As a metaphor for a way of storing a piece of information, I think they’re great. I like the file as a unit of work. If I need to write an article, it goes in a file. If I need to produce an image, it’s in a file.[…]
I’ve had a love of files since I first started creating them in Windows 95. But I’ve noticed we are starting to move away from the file as a fundamental unit of work.
There are forces at work to create as large a distance between the user and her files as possible, because not only do files represent a certain amount of user agency and control, they also represent a massive data mine for companies to profit from.
Y’know, this exactly captures the creeping sense of horror I felt when I first heard of efforts to make database-based filesystems.
Where are my files? That depends on how you query them. How can I make sure they last and can be found when I need them? Trust us. It’ll work.
(Sure, I do have plans to store stuff in databases that was once in files… but primarily because it’s already been proven that I need more cross-references to be able to reliably *find* them again, which means a common, structured backing store for e-mail, RSS, TODOs, appointments, and anything else I might want to attach, annotate, reply to, use as a reply to something else, or “typecast” from a received message to a TODO entry.)
…and the things I’m putting in databases are things where the correspondence to visible files was never relevant to begin with.
How did Eudora or Netscape Communicator or Outlook Express store e-mails on disk? I never knew or cared. I only care about how Thunderbird does it now because Mork is garbage.
How did I store my TODOs? Well, I’d put them all in a file and, when it got too big, I’d start a new file for the more pressing ones. Sooner or later, I’d lose track of TODOs because of how manual it was and how it had no way to hang things like priorities or deadlines off of them or group them into hierarchies such as “Work on hobby projects -> DOS Installer Creator -> Port public domain unzipping code -> Strip out platform abstraction which bloats out final EXE”.
ssokolow
Well, keep in mind that a file system is a database too. It isn’t an SQL database and isn’t a relational database, but there’s no reason we can’t unify file systems and databases under similar abstractions. Concepts like ACID compliance and transactions could be applied to file systems. just as they apply to other kinds of databases.
I know we’ve discussed this before here on osnews, but alas the osnews comment search feature is long gone, so I’m at a loss to find old posts. External search engines are not nearly as effective.
I don’t really have a problem with data going into more modern databases, it could be beneficial even. The bigger problem for me is the question of who owns/controls those databases. We’re seeing a rapid growth in services cropping up that take possession of end user data and store it into their databases. This concerns me as it greatly increases the potential for abuse.
No argument there… that’s just something that completely outside the Overton Window for me around the time that Windows Longhorn and the GNOME guys were dabbling in the idea of relational file storage.
What I was more concerned by was the idea that, if your root partition or C: has no single, authoritative hierarchy, as the GNOME and Microsoft efforts seemed to want as their end game, then discoverability of the OS’s underpinnings suffers greatly.
Sort of like how usability experts advise all websites to have a Site Map.