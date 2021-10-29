Here is an easier way to install Google Play Store on Windows 11

A week ago we posted on a hack to install the Google Play Store and Google Play Services in Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) for Windows 11.

That allows access to a much wider range of Android applications, vs the very small 50 app limited selection from the Amazon App Store.

That process was pretty convoluted, however, including requiring the use of a Linux environment on Windows. Now the same team has created a somewhat simplified process using GitHub Actions to customise the WSA.