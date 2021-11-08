So what is “the metaverse”, exactly?

So is the metaverse the next big advance that will revolutionize the way we all connect with each other? Is it just a repackaging of existing technologies into a new catch-all concept? Or is it just the latest buzzword marketing term?
The answer to that depends on what you mean by “metaverse”.
If there’s ever been a buzzword that truly gets under my skin, it’s this one. It’s clearly manufactured and groomed by corporations, Facebook especially, to distract form that company’s massive problems, lousy reputation, and damaging effects on society, and yet, tech media gobble it all up. The metaverse is nothing. There’s nothing that exists today called “the metaverse” that’s any different from things that existed four years ago, or even eight years ago.
Thom Holwerda,
Yeah, that pretty much sums up cloud…err I mean metaverse. Haha.
Cloud, formerly known as “server rental”. You could rent time shares on mainframes back in the days, rented virtual or physical servers have been a thing for many years.
Give something old a new name and the media hype it up as if it’s something new and innovative. Who would like to invest in my new revolutionary personal transport device known as the ManureMobile? It does not need any fossil fuels, and is fuelled entirely by hay, plus you get free manure to fertilise your garden.
You just do not see what kind of benefit can bring a knockoff of Msn Messenger mixed with Second Life can bring to the world. Watch Ready Player One and wear your VR helmet for the big dive, caveman.
Kochise,
I watched a bit of the FB presentation and it was strikingly similar to second life.
The market can’t seem to decide on whether it wants VR or not. It’s been the next big thing for decades yet it’s always a luke-warm reception. It’s neat and the quality sure has gotten better, but it still seems like a fad. I don’t know about people wearing boxes on their heads for years of their lives. If anything can expand the market for that, it’ll probably be porn.
bert64,
Exactly. Computers used to be comprised of dumb terminals connected to remote resources managed by someone else via networks. Obviously the specs have improved dramatically and we use HTML instead of telnet, but it’s the same general idea.