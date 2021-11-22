Home
Tesla server outage allegedly leaves owners unable to drive their cars
Based on several posts on Twitter, it seems that Tesla owners around the world are reporting not being able to connect their phone to their vehicle or, in some cases, not even being able to start the car.
Tesla owners should be used to being beta testers.
Thom, I wish you’d left the article in because I dislike twitter replacing articles… oh well, no biggie, haha.
I think this outage with Telsa mirrors one of the big engineering flaws that’s happening with IoT in general. Too much technology today is being engineered to replace local functionality. The product is sitting right there beside you? Great, now just connect to us over the internet in order to control it. Yuck! Whether it’s chromebooks that are designed to send print jobs to google, nest devices that are on wifi but cannot be controlled locally, tesla and other cars with local features controlled by a remote service, it’s the same predictable and avoidable failure modes.
Before remote IoT services became the norm, it used to be that engineers always provided local control regardless of if it had a wifi interface. But these days it’s gotten much harder to identify products that can be controlled locally without remote services like siri/alexa/etc. When I wanted a network thermostat, it was a chore to find something that could be network control yet wasn’t tethered to a 3rd party.
Recently I bought a string of bluetooth/wifi lights hoping to take them on family camping trips and control them with my phone. However they arrived and much to my disappointment the lights are not in fact controlled via bluetooth. The bluetooth is only used to bootstrap the wifi to get online and connect through a damn service provider…exactly what I wanted to avoid! Argh! I managed to get them to working without provisioning the network, but it’s really fragile and hacky. I’m all for home automation, but I’m irked that it’s become so hard to get untethered products that aren’t locked into a proprietary service.