Qualcomm has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM

Last week, we reported that MediaTek is planning to build a chipset for Windows on ARM. As it turns out, the Windows on ARM chipset space could be even hotter than that, because there’s a reason that we’ve only seen Qualcomm SoCs in ARM PCs so far. Qualcomm actually has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM, and speaking with people familiar with it, we’ve learned that the deal is set to expire soon.
That certainly explains the dearth of Windows on ARM devices.
Well, that, and the fact nobody wants Windows on ARM devices.
I actually want Windows on ARM. But they really have limited support for their OS. Not only drivers would be an issue (like Linux ARM, unfortunately), but they don’t sell you the Windows ARM license as a stand alone product.
I think I can get one though MSDN, but need a new subscription. But have no urgency to navigate their obfuscated “business” sales.
Back in the day Windows spread like wildfire, since anybody could build their computer from parts, and install Windows on it. Yet, today even though highly accessible entry level ARM PCs exist (like Raspberry PI 400), it is a hassle to get Windows running there: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/new-script-makes-it-easyish-to-put-windows-10-or-11-on-a-raspberry-pi/