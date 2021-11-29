ungoogled-chromium: Google Chromium, sans integration with Google

ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services. It also features some tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency (almost all of which require manual activation or enabling).
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
In light of the previous post, if you really do need to use Chromium for whatever reason, forego Microsoft ‘coupon clipper‘ Edge, the closed-source Vivaldi, or the cryptoscammy Brave – and opt for ungoogled-chromium instead.
There’s also a package for it on Flathub which makes it easy to replace the default
--filesystem=homepermissions with something more locked down (eg.
--filesystem=xdg-download) using Flatseal.
https://flathub.org/apps/details/com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium
(I actually went further and gave Firefox, Ungoogled Chromium, Deluge, Thunderbird, Tor Browser, etc. their own separate downloads folders. I just wish Flatpak+Flatseal supported a one-click network filter so I could also deny access to non-routable and/or local subnet IPs for things which only need access to the public Internet.)