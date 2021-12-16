Update for Windows 10 and 11 blocks default browser redirect, but there’s a workaround

You can no longer fully switch away from Edge in Windows 10 and 11.

It seems that Microsoft has quietly backported the block, introduced a month ago in a Dev build of Windows 11, on tools like EdgeDeflector and browsers from being the true default browser in Windows 10, with the change being implemented in Windows 11 too. Starting from KB5008212, which was installed on all supported versions of Windows 10 yesterday with Patch Tuesday, it is no longer possible to select EdgeDeflector as the default MICROSOFT-EDGE protocol.

They spent engineering resources on this.