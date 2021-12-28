Untangling the rat’s nest of USB-C standards and cables

The evolution to USB-C connectors just after the release of the USB 3.1 standard promised simplicity. Instead of host device Type-A and peripheral Type-B, Mini-B, Micro-B, and others, a single connector works for both ends of a connection and carries both power and data. Power can flow either way with the same cable: a computer charging a battery or phone; a battery charging a computer. It’s also reversible across its long axis, so it’s impossible to insert it in the wrong orientation.
USB-C was supposed to be the last cable you would ever need. It hasn’t worked out that way.
Better names for standards, mandatory logos on cables. That’s all we needed from the USB-IF. This has been bungled so hard they couldn’t have messed it up more if they tried.
USB-IF needs more enforcement too. I got a therapy light for Christmas to help with adjusting my sleep cycle, and it has what looks like a USB charger, to the point of having a USB Mini connector with the trademarked USB logo on it… but the label on the wall wart says it outputs 19.2 VDC… and this is bought from a brick-and-mortar store in Canada and made by an American company.
Likewise, apparently the new Unicomp keyboards use USB A-A cables because they thought them more robust than putting a USB Mini-B or Micro-B connector on the keyboard… what about original USB B? (I believe I discovered that through an LGR Blerbs video, if anyone wants a source.)
ssokolow,
“made by an american company” sounds implausible 🙂
I agree USB-B is robust, though less common these days.
Mini usb was ok, but it was quickly replaced by micro usb, which was junk. Usb-c is better.
The integration of thunderbolt into USB is problematic for security as it exposes the internal bus to external peripherals. Because the standard lacks an onboard DMA controller, the peripheral itself is left to perform it’s own DMA operations, which has opened up a world of vulnerabilities and exploits. It’s regrettable that they approved the incorporation of thunderbolt in this state. Punting security to the virtual-IO unit to achieve isolation creates an implicit compromise between security and performance: Fully isolated bounce buffers are secure, but defeat the benefits of DMA to begin with.
I have a box of type-C / thunderbolt cables. I am not sure which one is which, but after some trial and error, I find the cable I need, and it works with all devices.
At the end of the day, a single connection for a hybrid dock is really useful. Thunderbolt devices get full speed, type-C only devices still work. “Manual” KVM setup works even with my phone (which is of course not very practical).
So, even though there is confusion, the end result is not as bad as the headline makes up to be.