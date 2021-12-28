Running your own email is increasingly an artisanal choice, not a practical one

To be clear, you absolutely can still run your own email infrastructure, getting email delivered to you, filtering incoming spam, sending email (with DMARC signatures and other modern email practices), providing IMAP access, and even run your own webmail setup. You can even do this with all open source software. But the email environment you get this way is increasingly what I called an artisanal one. It’s cute, decent enough, and hand-crafted, but it doesn’t measure up in usability, features, and performance to the email infrastructure that is run by big providers. Your IMAP access might be as good as theirs, but things like your webmail, your spam filtering, and almost certainly your general security will not be as good as they have.
In short, if you run your own email infrastructure, it will not be up to the general quality you could get from outsourcing to big providers (they can’t really be called specialists). And you cannot fix this by trying harder, nor with the magical right choice of open source software, nor with the magical right choice of commercial software. Entirely “on premise” email is now an inferior thing for almost everyone.
I’ve always wanted to try and run my own email server, but I’d never run my main email address myself, since my income and interactions with the government depend on it. Still, it’d be a fun side project.
I’m running my personal mailserver and I like it. But I have to agree with the author that for most organisations, running one’s own mailserver doesn’t cut it.
Still there are some uses for one’s own mailserver that are attractive, like:
– just add another drive for whatever amount of mail storage you need
– custom scripts executing when some mail arrives (e.g. using aliases)
– very user-specific spam filtering
– security/privacy… storage on one’s own encrypted drive, no need to trust the anonymous admins of big corps
– ability to run custom scrips / analytics on one’s mailstore
But mostly you do it for the fun of it. Once you’ve set it up correctly, it doesn’t take much parenting. Postfix, dovecot and the likes are very stable, secure, and for your small server they don’t require expensive hardware.
(I also run an Exchange server for fun, a box that needs much more continuous attention and also eats much CPU and RAM for my single user. But calendaring is still much better in the Microsoft universe.)
I use SOGo for my calendaring. Running your own email server is quite nice. I enjoy it a lot.
Ech, Maybe if you’re doing it for yourself. I could never handle the spam volume on my domain, none of the tools were effective enough. Spam used to be very dumb phrama, nigerian prince, and bad ebay paypal phishing. Now, its beyond my capabilities. I get too much not spam in my spam and too much real difficult to detect phishing in the inbox. I gave up. I’ll pay the pros who have time to focus on the problem.
As for the scripts, what not I had a few of those but I did a lot of it client side which is still possible for me. Pop3/ imap are still supported by a number of providers.
Looks like everyone can pay not only for a dedicated server plus colocation but for a domain name, domain zone hosting, backups and to top it off you also need to pay for extra hard drives! Wow. What a nice idea. And you mustn’t forget to pay for all of that regularly or your entire setup goes bust!
Necessary maybe for 0.001% of people in the world.
From my experience nothing custom beats gmail/live/yahoo and all “custom” open source SPAM filtering solutions terribly suck. Once your email is leaked to spam databases, you’ll be inundated with spam.
ProtonMail
Overall a crazy expensive delicate idea which requires a ton of maintenance with very dubious benefits.
Funny enough, it’s the reliability of delivery if I get something wrong that has me constantly procrastinating migrating off GMail.
Webmail? I run Thunderbird and want to develop my own UI unlike anything currently in existence by resurrecting what I started as my final project for my bachelor’s degree.
Anti-spam? Too unreliable. I dream of the day when I don’t have to set a blanket “not spam” filter and use a milter to set up a more automatic version of the “everyone gets their own alias, which I can revoke if they start to spam me” tactic I currently use. (Specifically, I want to be able to have each alias refuse messages not from the person I gave it to)
General security? I’m sick of having to dance around Google’s increasing attempts to try to get me to add an SMS number. (Landline by choice here and Google already knows enough about me.)
Oh, clarification.
I dream of the day when I (don’t have to set a blanket “not spam” filter) and ([when I can] use a milter to set up a more automatic version of the “everyone gets their own alias, which I can revoke if they start to spam me” tactic [which] I currently use).
ssokolow,
Doing it yourself from scratch is a painstaking process with lots of trial and error. But if you’ve got a guide or a little help then you can take a lot of shortcuts to get there quicker. Unfortunately though even if everything is correct on your end, it doesn’t automatically mean everything going to work flawlessly because sometimes providers will block your emails on their end and there’s nothing you can do about it short of getting them to fix it. I would not say it’s a frequent problem, but something to be aware of so that you’re not under false expectations that your server will be treated fairly.
We need more competition in this space, alas I don’t think there’s a business model that makes it work. No matter how good your software is, there’s no way to beat the giants 🙁
Yes, IMHO everyone should do this. It’s because I used a variant email for osnews that I am able to detect when the osnews database got leaked a few years back. Ideally we’d have a better email where one would need a valid signature in order to use emails, it would be the end of spam forever. But it would require a trivial means of exchanging email keys today that we don’t have in any universal sense today. And while it’s easy to build the technology to do this, it’s next to impossible to convince the world to use it.
You too huh? I agree they’re prying too far into our lives and devices. Unfortunately the network effects are making it increasingly difficult to opt out of anything. Even kids can be forced to have google accounts through school. Even though there there are laws protecting kids, I’m still not happy about it.
Thom Holwerda,
SMTP requires so many layers of hacks that I for one would like to see it dumped and replaced….however realistically if that happened I’d worry that some of the best open & federated networking aspects that have been grandfathered into our email standards would get sabotaged by the corporate giants who don’t give a crap about network neutrality.
I find the real-time blacklisting works fairly well for self hosted email with a major caveat, ironically the real time blacklists are helpless against mail originating from google’s gmail servers. They cannot get blacklisted because they’re “too big to fail”. So even though the majority of spam I get (after blacklisting) can be tracked back to google’s own severs, their servers cannot be blocked because so many rely on gmail. Gmail is fast to act on inbound spam, but outbound spam is another story. Just trying to contact google abuse as an external operator is futile & miserable. They’re so much worse than other providers, I simply don’t have these problems with other providers like microsoft, yahoo, proton mail, etc who by contrast actually have responsive admins.
When the shoe is on the other foot and your sending email to gmail recipients, I’ve never had any issues with gmail. However I have had issues with some other operators, the worse of which will accept email successfully yet silently drop them without a bounce so there’s no record or evidence of emails being dropped at all. Such cases are extremely frustrating because the first you learn of a problem is when a user calls, and then you get the blame even if the big operator is technically at fault and logs prove you delivered the mail to them. Try to explain that to a user who reasonably wants their emails to get through.
It’s one of those catch-22s, the more problems big providers cause for small providers (whether intentional or not), the more incentive customers have to switch to big providers. Arguably google has a rather large incentive to keep the outbound spam spigot open to encourage more businesses/users to switch to gmail.
I took a closer look at one of these google originated spams, it passes google’s SPF and DKIM signature checks, just like any legitimate mail would. However I noticed something just now, they contain a line “gmailapi.google.com with HTTPREST”.
(I cut out most of the lines here, but for example…)
It makes a lot of sense that a spammer would use gmail API to send spam. Given that google reports it’s use, this makes me wonder if it might be a good marker to help flag spam coming from gmail. I suspect probably 100% of the spams will have this gmailapi marker, the big question is false positives and how many legit emails contain this marker? I haven’t found any that do yet. Maybe I’ll try to research this further.
Alfman,
Email being a very open platform means it will have issues in the modern age. Like the Telnet of old times, assuming everyone playing nice is no longer feasible.
Anyone can:
And deliver a mail from Bezos to Gates (my dialect is probably off). Now, it will go to a spam folder, and your IP will probably be put on a black list somewhere. But the basic protocol has not changed over time.
On gmail, yes I still deliver my server alerts directly to my personal account. For some reason they don’t get blocked, and I am happy.
I’ve been running my own mail server since 2003. It’s gotten to be more and more of a pain every year. You can block a lot of spam with something like rspamd. It’s much better than the old days with spam assassin. However, it’s rather aggressive and messages get dropped occasionally. Many sites that send email now such as banks, universal rewards, etc are coded poorly and think a single bounce means your email address is invalid. They falsely flag your mail as down because it was greylisted or because you were rebooting your server just then. Even if you have a secondary mx, they fail to deliver the mail properly.
Another issue is that spammers tend to target a secondary mx hard. If you set one up, it’s going to get a lot of spam traffic hitting it. I run my primary on a business cable package and have a secondary with ovh. It’s been quite the mess on that ovh server.
I’ve had issues with gmail receiving and sending to me on a few occasions but they’re not as bad as yahoo mail was. At least once a year I’ll get on a spam list and have to fight that. in my case, I briefly tried gmail for a few days but went back to my own server. The issue has been mailing lists for my bsd project. Google’s list solution sucks and can’t be migrated to without issues.
As for webmail, i don’t like it but my wife does. I’ve setup roundcube and it’s good enough for her. She still checks her mail on her iphone most of the time anyway using apple mail.
With per user charging for domains at many providers, it’s much cheaper to provide addresses to project contributors via my own server too.
Everyone is chasing the tech arguments. The main problem is legislative.
Email is infrastructure. The basic concepts already exist within telecoms security and privacy and environmental and fraud legislation. Not to put too fine a point on it but every real world physical address and identities organisations and people as well as traditional postal and telecoms systems are pretty much known as are the costs. It’s a minor legislative change or perhaps only a change in statutory guidelines to extend this to email. Problem solved.
Yes you could still have “pop up” providers and false identities and exploitation of weaknesses in countries which have less than adequate responses but almost all of this would fit under criminal legislation and attract jail sentences and significant fines.
The reason why nothing is happening on this front is too many nation states are up to tricks and organisations are either not actively lobbying politicians who, let’s face it, are not technical people nor should you expect them to be, or dipping their fingers in the data stream or profiting from the tawdry state of affairs by selling their own infrastructure solutions to infrastructure problems they caused.
By focusing on the technical issues you’re identifying the problems but getting caught in a repeating loop of inadequate technical responses. The problem is not technical. It’s public policy. And from what I can gather I am the only person on this forum who has ever actively lobbied or sat in the room with politicians. I actually have got action on issues I’ve raised in the past including but not limited to diplomatic human rights action, changes in planning regulation, regulatory action on inadequate and negligent provision of services. Politicians or political party officials have also followed my advice within their personal lives. One now has the job I recommended to them. Another, a QC, took leave from politics to recover their mental health. A very significant case pending within the UK legal system happened in large part because of my lobbying both on points of law and within earshot of a NGO with an interest in the matter and the help of a politically active person with a public profile.
The lesson is we can sit around in a holy huddle discussing the technical issues for ever and a day and blowing off with generic cut and paste political statements (which the business as usual types are very happy for you to keep doing) or you can push the system where it matters. They do.
Last thing: with politics things can happen very quickly but for anything which matters do not expect a result within 1-3 years. It can take a case a year to get to court given the waiting schedules and all the preparation workup front. When it hits government level it can take three years minimum to get one change. Three years is actually pretty good. It can take 7-10, or even 20+ years to get major legislative change.
Start now.
HollyB,
…this isn’t new, we’ve had these debates over decades now. How do you plan on achieving worldwide consensus? In reality, politics never reach the ideals.
It doesn’t seem like you have experience managing SMTP services but there are a lot of problems that stem from very technical issues. Furthermore the reason technical issues exist isn’t because they cannot technically be fixed, but because it would break backwards compatibility and/or result in network fragmentation. Replacing the collective global email infrastructure is an enormous undertaking that many aren’t willing to do in the first place.
I think it can be insightful look at is the IPv6 migration, which has had multiple government mandates going back to 2005, all failed, and a recent report suggests a transition isn’t going to work as long as services remain accessible on the IPv4 network. There’s actually a new mandate under Joe Biden to look at starting IPv6-only services without a transition. Can it finally work this time? Nobody knows. Pragmatic constraints may force this mandate to fail like the rest and for all we know everything he does may be scrapped by the next whitehouse anyways.
https://www.6connect.com/blog/ipv6-government-mandate-what-it-means-for-you/