Unicode normalization forms: when ö != ö

Some time ago, a very weird issue was reported to me about a Nextcloud system. The user uploaded a file with an “ö” on a SMB share that was configured as an external storage in the Nextcloud server. But when accessing the folder containing the file over WebDAV, it did not appear (no matter which WebDAV client was used). After ruling out the usual causes (wrong permissions, etc…), I analyzed the network traffic between the WebDAV client and the server and saw that the file name is indeed not returned after issuing a
PROPFIND. So I set some breakpoints in the Nextcloud source code to analyze if it is also not returned by the SMB server. It was returned by the SMB server, but when the Nextcloud system requested more metadata for the file (with the path in the request), the SMB server returned a “file not found” error, which lead Nextcloud to discard the file. How can it happen that the file is first returned by the SMB server when listing files but then the server suddenly reports an error when requesting more metadata?
Special characters must be second only to time, dates, and timezones when it comes to weird behaviour in code.
File under yet another annoying and avoidable problem. In the hardware and safety critical world standard tests and protocols and certifications exist. It’s time for the software world to catch up.
I imagine a few “legends in their own minds” and corporations getting fat of the hamster wheel of broken code and unnecessary duplication won’t want this level of accountability. Nobody does but I prefer problems to be fixed and stay fixed before they are a problem I get to hear about…
Unicode is known for causing such issues but this is Nextcloud we are talking about – I didn’t have to dig nearly this far to uncover hundreds of other issues. Frankly, Nextcloud is not a production quality software. It is slow, buggy and very difficult to maintain in a working order. Which is pity, privacy by design kind of hinges on deploying it yourself.
One aspect that hasn’t really been mentioned yet is the strong Anglo-centric bias in computing. APIs, language key words, etc are all biased towards English speakers and this looks like another manifestation of the same thing. Rather than a nefarious plot to disenfranchise non-English speakers, these seem like a side effect of so much early work being done in the United States, and then developers always rushing to just “make it work” instead of thinking through the problem for the long term. They just run with something that solves their immediate problem, and don’t test or design for cases that won’t immediately impact them. Over the long term, open source software tends to combat both of these effects, but it’s a struggle. At least in this case the code was available to find and adjust. If it were proprietary software that would not be possible.