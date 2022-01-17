Debut of X

I’ve spent the last couple weeks writing a window system for the VS100. I stole a fair amount of code from W, surrounded it with an asynchronous rather than a synchronous interface, and called it X. Overall performance appears to be about twice that of W. The code seems fairly solid at this point, although there are still some deficiencies to be fixed up.
The original mailing list announcement of the Linux kernel gets regurgitated quite often, but I had never seen the original announcement for X. Fascinating.
What is this VS100 system mentioned? It’s not the Wang VS100, is it?
No, that was the VAXstation 100, a Motorola M68000-based graphics terminal that attached to VAX systems running VMS or Unix.
The original announcement was sent on 19 June 1984.
Almost 40 years later… “there are still some deficiencies to be fixed up”.