Reverse engineering the 1988 NeXT keyboard protocol

Steve Jobs’s NeXT computer company made a keyboard in 1988. With no prior electronics experience, I tried to get it to work over USB. To do so, I had to go way deeper than I ever expected – all the way back over 100 years to broadcast radio standards from the 1920s. I learned tons and tons, and had a lot of fun.

The things people do for the perfect keyboard.

  1. 2022-01-25 7:09 pm
    Alfman

    It’s a fun little read. Oscilloscopes are a must for doing this sort of thing. The cheap USB ones that work with sigrok make great sophisticated software signal analyzers that can decode many signals in real time.

    https://sigrok.org/blog/

    Just be aware that ordinary oscilloscopes require a common ground rather than a differential signal (this is a bad design IMHO, but this is how it’s always been done). So be aware it can easily cause shorts and may even damage your USB controller. I’d recommend getting a USB voltage isolator in addition to the USB oscilloscope. They’re both cheap from ebay.

  2. 2022-01-25 8:08 pm
    ssokolow

    Arduino libraries make the Arduino side of this easy; all you need is Serial.println. But on the host computer side, I needed to learn to use minicom, which was, uhh, quite a bit more unusual.

    I just use GNU Screen’s built-in support when I need a serial terminal. It’s simpler.

    Just screen /dev/ttyUSB0 19200 8N1 in the case of the Soekris net5501 I used to have.

