Rust-written replacement to GNU Coreutils progressing, some binaries now faster

Along with the broader industry trend of transitioning security-sensitive code to memory-safe languages like Rust, there has been an effort to write a Rust-based replacement to GNU Coreutils. For nearly a year that Rust Coreutils has been able to run a basic Debian system while more recently they have been increasing their level of GNU Coreutils compatibility and in some cases now even outperforming the upstream project.
For someone like me, who isn’t a programmer, it’s difficult to really say anything meaningful when it comes to the pros and cons of individual programming languages, but on the face of it, with my limited understanding, modern languages like Rust do seem like a safer, more modern, more robust choice.
As a programmer, I can say that there are pros and cons to rewriting in languages like Rust as far as safety and robustness go:
The pros are related to how a modern language with a much stronger type system than C or what C++ inherited from C allows you to teach the compiler to catch more mistakes.
The cons come from how, whenever you rewrite anything, you’re likely to reintroduce bugs in the areas the system can’t catch for you.
This played out when someone experimented with rewriting
sudoin Rust. The result turned out to reintroduce some holes that relate, not to the programming language or memory safety, but to corner cases in the POSIX APIs.
That said, if they’re enjoying putting in the effort, I’m all for it. We have to switch to something that takes less effort to maintain and develop sooner or later.