IRS will soon require selfies for online access

If you created an online account to manage your tax records with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), those login credentials will cease to work later this year. The agency says that by the summer of 2022, the only way to log in to irs.gov will be through ID.me, an online identity verification service that requires applicants to submit copies of bills and identity documents, as well as a live video feed of their faces via a mobile device.
That will go down well.
I’ve had my first experience with this system and it did not work with firefox or chromium under linux. They both broke, interestingly at different points in the process (firefox got further). id.me tech support told me to use a non-linux OS, Ugh, seriously? I’m very unhappy about government forcing us to provide them with a private video feed into the house to use our accounts. This feels too much like a police state for comfort…
This was announced shortly after the ID.me news: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-28/treasury-weighing-id-me-alternatives-over-privacy-concerns
Not only IRS, but more US agencies are moving to these logins: https://www.wired.com/story/irs-us-government-wants-selfies/
My concern is, once the government tastes a new kind of power, they would rarely go back. At least once it becomes “set in stone”.
There is still some hope though. There is public backlash (as you have also referred). And some senators wants to block this: https://www.engadget.com/republican-senators-concerns-irs-use-of-idme-072209592.html
Hopefully it will be stopped before it is “set in stone”. Otherwise expect to have the same thing on all government correspondence.
sukru,
Once it becomes normalized there’s no going back. They can and will use it to rope more and more people and services into it. If it’s allowed to proceed it will become increasingly unavoidable no matter what they promise because they’re not going to stick by those promises. I’m not a big fan of government authentication being privatized by for profit companies either. How much are we paying for that?
Identification is important to provide services, but this isn’t a new problem. I’d rather have a keyfob, one could be issued inside our government issued IDs so that we have reliable authentication tokens that we can use online as long as we have an ID.