We’re fine without Facebook, German and French ministers say

“I can confirm that life is very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook,” Le Maire added. “Digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and affirm its sovereignty.”
The pair were responding to comments in Meta’s annual report published Thursday, warning that if it couldn’t rely on new or existing agreements to shift data, then it would “likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.”
Don’t threaten us with a good time, Zuck.
Apparently Zuckerburg doesn’t realize how many people would like to see them go away. The US would get on fine without them too.
I find it funny that ten years ago Apple was promoting Facebook integration with IOS but today Facebook’s reputation has fallen so much that even Facebook themselves are distancing themselves from their own name.
