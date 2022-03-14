ReactOS making progress on SMP/multi-core support

ReactOS as the open-source project striving for binary compatibility with Windows applications/drivers is still working away in 2022 on symmetric multi-processing (SMP) support.
Proper SMP/multi-core support is obviously critical for today’s hardware or even anything in the past roughly two decades… It’s also been a pain point for ReactOS, but fortunately the situation is improving.
We’re still looking at very early code that’s not even merged yet, but once it has – this would be a massive leap forward for the project.