Google casually announces Steam for Chrome OS is coming in alpha for select Chromebooks

The long-awaited availability of Steam on Chromebooks was just more or less announced (in alpha) at the 2022 Google for Games Developer Summit. That said, Google is light on availability details for the moment.
Google specifically said that the “Steam Alpha just launched, making this longtime PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try.” That said, no other details appear to be live this morning, but we did reveal the device list last month.
I’m sure many Chromebooks are more than powerful enough to play a meaningful number of games.