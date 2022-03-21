iCloud and many other Apple services are down or experiencing issues

Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company’s services and apps down or experiencing issues currently.

Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across Twitter and other platforms. Apple’s developer website is also inaccessible due to server issues.