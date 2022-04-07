Using Windows after 15 years on Linux

I’ve been using Linux exclusively for ~15 yrs. I’ve recently started a fantastic new job – the only wrinkle was that it came with a Windows 10 laptop.
This is my first time using Windows after a 15-year break. This is how it’s been going.
Hint: not well.
The author doesn’t seem to be aware of the Winkey + V clipboard manager, its turned off by default.
Yes, it’s a somewhat bizarre rant.
I like to test these sorts of OS discussions by flipping the labels about, if you can swap the OS names about and the article remains mostly valid you know the article is mostly bogus.
It probably says more about the authors mindset than the software, it’s really a complaint about change / differences, and reminds me of trying to get someone who learnt secretarial on a typewriter to turn off CAPS Lock!
Because of my day a to day role, I’m forced to use pretty much every OS under the sun, even Sun back in the day, they all have ways of achieving the same task that are not functionally the same.
Love diversity, it stops boring from achieving global domination.