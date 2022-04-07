Abandoned applications delisted from the Play Store

Starting on November 1, 2022, existing apps that don’t target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version will not be available for discovery or installation for new users with devices running Android OS versions higher than apps’ target API level. As new Android OS versions launch in the future, the requirement window will adjust accordingly.
This is a very welcome move, since finding incredibly old and abandoned applications is not an uncommon occurrence in the Play Store. Clean-ups like this almost make up for Google removing the “last updated on” field in Play Store listings.
Almost.
There is always a trade-off.
Yes, it is very good for the average end user.
But for software preservation, it is not a good sign.
Hopefully, they will still allow a path to discover these applications (web search?). However, if history is any guide, I expect they will be completely removed after a certain period.
I love the people / anybody can author an App and get it published, I hate that people /anybody can author an App and get it published,
Removing some of the unsupported Apps from the Store won’t solve problems for those with them already installed, forcibly removing unmaintained Apps from devices will cause untold issues to end users, leaving unmaintained Apps on devices might cause untold issues for end users.
Having struggled for years to maintain and support legacy hardware and software, I’m not sure what the answer is to this problem. This is a problem of the industry’s own making.