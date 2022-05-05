Apple, Google, and Microsoft will soon implement passwordless sign-in on all major platforms

In a joint effort, tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft announced Thursday morning that they have committed to building support for passwordless sign-in across all of the mobile, desktop, and browser platforms that they control in the coming year. Effectively, this means that passwordless authentication will come to all major device platforms in the not too distant future: Android and iOS mobile operating systems; Chrome, Edge, and Safari browsers; and the Windows and macOS desktop environments.[…]
A passwordless login process will let users choose their phones as the main authentication device for apps, websites, and other digital services, as Google detailed in a blog post published Thursday. Unlocking the phone with whatever is set as the default action — entering a PIN, drawing a pattern, or using fingerprint unlock — will then be enough to sign in to web services without the need to ever enter a password, made possible through the use of a unique cryptographic token called a passkey that is shared between the phone and the website.
Passwords are a terrible security practice, and while password managers make the whole ordeal slightly less frustrating, using my phone’s fingerprint reader to log into stuff seems like a very welcome improvement.
Thom Holwerda,
There are well known problems with bio-metrics though, in particular that bio-metrics are permanent, they can’t be changed once compromised. Some methods are safer than others, but I don’t know any will be safe in the long term.
Whether it’s good enough will probably depend on the application. Social media and email? It’s probably enough for the general public who aren’t VIPs with targets on their backs. But for banking, medical records or the like where both the incentives and harms are greater I don’t think so. The need for secret keys will never go away entirely as the security mantra says “something you have plus something you know”.
The fact that companies like google will have the hashes technically increases the risk. Hashes, especially fuzzy ones can be brute forced.
Granted users would assume that google would keep them safe, but considering the permanent nature of biometrics it is a risk.
As long as they don’t use this as another excuse to try to boil the frog toward making a phone with a valid, ad-targeting-trackable mobile plan mandatory for every user, I’m fine with this.
Password manager plus hardware U2F/WebAuthn token is good enough for me.