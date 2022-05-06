Android 13’s new sideloading restriction makes it harder for malware to abuse Accessibility APIs

Android’s Accessibility API is an incredibly powerful tool intended for developers to build apps for users with disabilities. The API lets apps read the contents of the screen and perform inputs on behalf of the user, which are essential functions for screen readers and alternative input systems. Unfortunately, these functions are also incredibly useful for malicious apps that want to steal data from users, which is why Google has been cracking down on which apps are allowed to use the Accessibility API. Google has already limited which apps on Google Play can use the Accessibility API, and in Android 13, they’re taking things one step further by heavily restricting API access for apps that the user has sideloaded from outside of an app store.
And so, step by step, Google locks down more and more of Android. Some of the most fascinating and unique applications use the Accessiblity APIs, and making it harder for them to do their thing will have a chilling effect on the wild innovation we see in the Android world. For now, this restriction only applies to applications sideloaded outside of application stores (e.g, applications installed through F-Droid are not affected), but I have my doubt slippery slope is suddenly going to even out at this specific point.
After all, we must be protected against ourselves at all costs.
I’m left wondering where this leaves users of alternative android devices like lineageos. I’m forced to sideload applications quite a lot. I don’t have (nor want) google play services on my device. While I use and like f-droid, the vast majority of applications aren’t available there and most have to be downloaded from mirrors. So these restrictions are worrisome.
From the article…
Even f-droid itself gets sideloaded. You use the browser to download and install an alt-store like f-droid, which will be marked as restricted, but f-droid itself can download and install applications that aren’t restricted? Do I have this right? How does this make any security sense?
Also, if packages installed via “session package installation API” are not artificially restricted as reported, then what’s stopping all sideloading applications from switching to that API to perform all sideloading in the future? And if they do then what exactly is the security benefit compared to how things worked before? Do we have an android dev who can clarify this?