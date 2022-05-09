 Home > OpenBSD > Compiling an OpenBSD kernel 50% faster

Compiling an OpenBSD kernel 50% faster

OpenBSD

This is approximately as wise as taking off from Mars in a ragtop rocket, but don’t worry, the math all checks out.

My theory is that compiling less code will be faster than compiling more code, but first we must find the code so we know not to compile it.

This is vital information to know in your day-to-day computing life.

  1. 2022-05-09 12:48 pm
    cb88

    Not sure this is even relevant to anyone… its quite literally about stubbing out objects so you aren’t really recompiling the kernel when you do this… so it isn’t a real speedup its a hack at best that is of dubious benefit.

