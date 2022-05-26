A kernel hacker meets Fuchsia OS

Alexander Popov, Linux kernel developer and security researcher, takes a very detailed look at Fuchsia and its kernel.

Fuchsia is a general-purpose open-source operating system created by Google. It is based on the Zircon microkernel written in C++ and is currently under active development. The developers say that Fuchsia is designed with a focus on security, updatability, and performance. As a Linux kernel hacker, I decided to take a look at Fuchsia OS and assess it from the attacker’s point of view. This article describes my experiments.

This is a long, detailed account of his findings, much of which goes over my head – but probably not over the heads of many of you.